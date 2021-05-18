Edelman: Nothing is safe from cyberattacks, we must harden our security and hold Russia accountable | COMMENTARY

Last year, Russian government hackers succeeded in planting spyware in more than 18,000 government and business systems through what’s known as a “supply chain attack.” The infected sites use software from a company named SolarWinds to monitor and manage their computer systems. The hackers planted malware in a SolarWinds update that allowed them to access virtually all the data on the infected machines. The Russian government could and did read anything and everything from government sites including the departments of Homeland Security, State, Commerce and Treasury. After the attack had been exposed in November, House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff described the attack as “devastating.” Senate Republicans said, “We should make it clear that there will be consequences.” Even now, six months after the intrusion was detected, we don’t know the extent of the breach.