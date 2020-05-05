Edelman: Social conventions, financial planning may change; health inequity, misinformation must

During the Great Depression, people learned to watch their money and look for ways not to spend it. My parents, children of the Depression, never forgot the sting of privation. They taught their children the need to put money away; but decades of generally strong economic growth and easy credit replaced thrifty habits with acceptable debt ratios that tell banks just how much debt you could accumulate before becoming a high-risk borrower. The current health crisis put 30 million people, and counting, out of work. Their lack of financial planning forced a multi-trillion-dollar Federal bailout. A possible outcome of this crisis is a return to living within our means. That would do more to preserve the economy than all the crazies flooding beaches, storming state houses, and holding marches in Salisbury.