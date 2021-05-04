Edelman: Arizona’s partisan election recount one more strike at confidence in our nation’s institutions | COMMENTARY

Arizona’s Senate was and still is determined to invent a case for fraud, so in March, they contracted with Cyber Ninjas, a bunch of hackers with absolutely no experience in election audits and a corporate head who swears up and down that there was massive electoral fraud across the board. This unqualified, politically motivated company is conducting another recount. To make sure everything is on the up and up, a participant in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is among the ballot counters. There is no timeline for wrapping up their search. The “audit” was being conducted in secret until a judge ordered Cyber Ninja’s procedures to be made public. Multiple sources described the plans as “partisan, lacking transparency, and probably impossible,” leading to “miscounts and mishandled ballots. Lack of transparency makes it hard to judge its integrity.” Law professor Rick Hasen said of this so-called audit, “it would be comical if it weren’t so scary.”