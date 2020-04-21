Edelman: Mail-in elections an idea whose time has finally come to Maryland

Some politicians have made concerted efforts, none fair or honorable, to limit access to voting. Voter suppression takes many forms, including voter ID laws, reduced early voting, mass purges to voter rolls, and systematic disenfranchisement. Those most affected by these democracy-damaging acts are usually people of color, students, the elderly, and rural voters. Those with disabilities also suffer restricted opportunities to exercise their franchise. Maryland is free from virtually all of these attempts to subvert our democracy; a notable exception occurred in 2010, when the Republican Party placed robocalls to try to keep Democrats from voting: hours before polls closed, the call told Democrats to stay home because O’Malley was elected governor. In 2018, heavily Democratic Dodge City, Kansas was restricted to just one polling place, not even in town, with no public transportation to it, separated from the city by heavily-used railroad tracks.