Edelman: Earth Day a good time to consider how we can protect this lifeboat we’re all on | COMMENTARY

What other steps should we be taking? There are plenty of things we can do as individuals. For instance, we can save significant amounts of energy and money just by eating the food we buy. Food production accounts for about 10% of US energy consumption, and more than a third of the food we buy winds up in landfills. Buying locally grown food helps our local agricultural businesses. Plan your trips to cut down on driving. Driving less saves energy and money, and it reduces pollution. Plant a tree if you can. If you own your home, consider going solar. If you can, plant wildflowers and indigenous plants to attract pollinators. While liquid soap dispensers are convenient, the bottles are terrible for the environment in many ways. Bar soap is packaged in recyclable paper, meaning less plastic in landfills and less microplastic in the earth, the air, the oceans and our food. Quite literally, there are hundreds of ways we can reduce pollution, increase recycling, and save energy.