Edelman: Plenty of lessons to be learned from Trump administration’s mistakes

Sometimes even well-planned projects go off the rails, and the United States’ lack of preparedness led to chaotic, inadequate, uncoordinated reaction to this crisis. This points to lesson 4: Change your plans to deal with changing circumstances. Even as infections and death kept going up at a staggering rate, Trump insisted everything was under control. In early February, he said, “Looks like by April … it miraculously goes away.” Later in February, he said, “the coronavirus is very much in control. Stock market starting to look very good.” As things worsened daily, Trump started scapegoating his favorite targets. “The fake news media and their partner, the Democratic Party is [sic] doing everything in its power … to inflame the Corona Virus situation.” Governors of both parties issued stay-in-place orders to slow the rate of infections. Realizing finally that the virus was beyond his control, the president turned his attention to the fractured economy, saying “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem.” Late last month, he said, “I’d love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” Dr. Anthony Fauci urged people to stay home, but the president refuses to urge governors to issue an order. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control suggested that we wear face masks. This past weekend, Trump declared he would not.