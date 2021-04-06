Edelman: Corporate America, sports world recognize voter restrictions for what they are: Jim Crow 2.0 | COMMENTARY

Georgia’s bill is unquestionably the most controversial and restrictive legislation to pass. It restricts absentee voting by requiring voters to provide a state identification number with their application. That provision is aimed directly at rural Black voters. Local officials are no longer allowed to send out applications for absentee ballots, either. They may be sent only to those who apply for them. This makes it harder to get an absentee ballot. Also, Georgia’s law reduces the period of time voters may apply for one. And if you get an absentee ballot, it’s harder to turn it in. Georgia “sharply” restricted the number and availability of drop boxes; just to make it more inconvenient, those drop boxes must be placed only in county offices or early-voting sites, which are also more inaccessible to voters, and times were reduced for dropping off ballots. Early voting times and days were also cut, which will force many people to stand in line to vote.