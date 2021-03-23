Edelman: Atlanta shooting endemic of rise in hate crimes toward Asian Americans, action needed to spark change | COMMENTARY

The youngest person 21-year-old Robert Long shot dead was 33 years old; the eldest, 74. Seven were women. Six were Asian. He said he is a sex addict. He said he did it to remove temptation. Was he sexually attracted to women in their sixties and seventies? I think not. Whether or not Long has profound sexual issues, the fact is he targeted one particular group; there was a strong racial component to those he chose to victimize. Do you think that if an Asian man shot up three Hooters, he’d be afforded the excuse that it “was a really bad day for him”?