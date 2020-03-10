Edelman: Fauchi, most levels of government providing sound advice for dealing with coronavirus outbreak

The immune system doesn’t come with a directory of cold viruses or harmful bacteria. We have to be exposed to them first, so they can be recognized. This means that when a virus that our immune system doesn’t recognize enters your body, the virus has a head-start in doing what viruses do, which is usually to make us sick. Eventually, if our immune systems are healthy, we get the better of those invaders, we get over the cold or flu or sinus infection, and the next time that virus (or bacterium) is encountered, the immune system knows just what to do. It produces millions of white blood cells that recognize the invading virus and dumps them in the blood stream. They then locate and destroy cells that have been invaded and turned into virus-producing machines.