Edelman: We need to protect ourselves from conspiracy theories and disinformation fueled by social media | COMMENTARY

Social media outlets use very sophisticated algorithms to route posts to users. For example, when you “like” a post, Facebook (and Twitter, and probably several other sites) increases the odds that post will be distributed to your Facebook friends and their friends. We are conditioned to believe something from our friends more than a random post from a different source. The more you process information that agrees with your “already listening,” the attitudes you have developed over time, the stronger that input is for you. So, for instance, if you have some doubts about the safety of vaccines, you’re more likely to “like” and resend a message that says “Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine causes infertility in women,” even if you doubt that. There’s a completely false meme circulating on social media to that effect, by the way.