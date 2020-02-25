Edelman: Trump presidency sells justice to the highest bidder

The president tried to tip the scales of justice. He went so far overboard that his personal defense lawyer, masquerading as the Attorney General of the United States, went on the air to say the president’s tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.” Just to make sure that the president got the message, AG Barr added, “it’s time to stop the tweeting.” And what was it that pushed President Trump’s very most loyal loyalist to the brink of insubordination? Another of Trump’s henchmen, dirty-trickster Roger Stone, had been found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress. The Justice Department recommended that Stone receive a 7-to9-year sentence for his crimes. Trump trashed the prosecutors, attacked the judge and jury for finding him guilty, and demanded that DOJ rescind its recommendation. It took Barr less than a day to reverse the recommendations of DOJ’s expert prosecutors. Trump later tweeted he had the “legal right” to mess with the Department of Justice, and he praised AG Barr’s actions.