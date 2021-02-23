Edelman: Solutions occur when experts are allowed to work without political interference; we ignore science at our peril | COMMENTARY

For many years, experts working in the field of climate science have warned us of the dangers of global warming. One consequence is the increase in the rate of monstrous storms in both summers and winters. Last week’s disastrous weather in Texas is an example of what we can expect: when the atmosphere heats up, it’s capable of holding more water vapor. Also, warm air is less dense than colder air. In winter, cold air and the steering currents that control them are able to drop further south, because temperatures in regions that would normally be cooler are still warm — and moist. When that hot and humid air chills, it loses the ability to retain moisture. And just like your bathroom mirror after a shower, the water condenses and falls. So, you get snow. Texas got a lot of it, for which it was forewarned, but not forearmed. The 2011 Valentine’s Day Storm put Texas on notice that it had to get to work modernizing its energy grid. The state did not, and when that inevitable next massive chill and blizzard came, the results were predicable — and predicted. We ignore the science at our own peril.