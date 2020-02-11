Edelman: Reducing recidivism rate starts with hope, second chances

The goal of those programs is to make prisoners who have completed their periods of incarceration more employable. A job addresses ongoing poverty, another significant contributor to criminal behavior. Of course, you need to apply and be interviewed before you can be hired. Last year, the governor vetoed a bill that the Assembly sent to him, the “ban the box” bill. This bill would forbid private employers with 15 or more employees from asking prospective hires about criminal backgrounds until after the first in-person interview. His rationale was that the provision added to the cost of hiring. On Jan. 30, both houses of the Assembly voted to override, and so applicants will not be asked to “check the box” about prior convictions. Maryland thus becomes the 14th state to adapt this legislation.