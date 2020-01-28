When we examine the importance of the First Amendment’s protection of the press, the most striking thing about it is how fundamental to democracy that protection is. Associate Justice Louis Brandeis said, “Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” We say things like “bringing facts to light” to mean exposing crime to public scrutiny. Conversely, we express being uninformed as “being kept in the dark,” and “gaslighting” describes being intentionally misinformed. The job of the press in our society is to make public the conduct of our elected officials, so that their misconduct is brought to light.