My wife commented that the people at her school were “completely bummed out” by the loss. A lot of us share those strong feelings, win or lose. When a local team makes the playoffs in any major sport, or when a local university plays in the postseason, the entire community becomes involved. People invest a lot of emotional capital in their teams. Even though it had been eight years since I’d retired from teaching at UMBC, I became a Retrievers fan when they earned a lowly number 16 seed in March Madness. You can imagine how elated I was when “my” team became the first No. 16 to knock out a No. 1 seed. Sports evoke strong emotions, and not only among fans.