Dean Minnich: Attack on Whoopi Goldberg reflects a culture in trouble | COMMENTARY

I am not a fan of talk shows, especially ones in which a verbal free-for-all can devolve into a hair-pulling, eyes-scratching melee for the entertainment of people I can’t imagine having over for a back yard beer.
Even Dr. Phil makes me reach for the remote to check out the commercials on any other channel; psychology between pitches for books or self-improvement lotions or whatever seems like a dreadful waste of time. I’d just as soon sit on the curb and look for out-of-state license tags on passing cars.
That’s how I feel about most of what passes for television programming now. I learned to cook 20 years ago by watching the Food Channel; today, it’s little more than cage wrestling in the kitchen.
It’s about ratings, of course, and what people will pay money to see. One of the first rules of a good story is conflict; there has to be something boiling between the good guys and the bad guys, whether it’s “Survivor” or a classic novel. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, go watch spouses battle with each other on “House Hunters” reruns.
What inspires these observations is the two-week benching of Whoopi Goldberg, a woman who gained fame for her outspoken and very funny takes on American culture. She won applause for pointing out how silly we can be, and after years on stage and TV with her stand-up act, and two movies about what happens when a streetwise African American woman takes over leading a choir of nuns in an urban church, she was asked to be a member of the all-female panel of celebrities on “The View,” a daytime talk show on ABC.
Recently, Whoopi found herself in trouble for being Whoopi, which you would think was OK these days after what seems like 50 years of Donald just being Donald, but she said something that ticked off some who you might want to call progressive intellectuals.
The topic was apparently racism, and she, being Black, said that the slaughter of millions of Jews by white supremacists in the Holocaust was not racism, but “Man’s inhumanity to man,” which is another essential plot line of the history of human strife.
It was racism, countered her critics, and – heaven forfend – you are being insensitive.
Just saying, it wasn’t the same as white supremacism, Whoopi maintained. In her take, Jews were white and the Germans were as well, so it couldn’t be racism.
That infuriated her critics more. People offended by Whoopi’s “insensitive” opinion were more offended by her dismissive response to their reaction.
So, Whoopi apologized, but in today’s America, you can apologize for gun violence or corporate piracy that ruins the lives of millions, but you can’t get a pass on being insensitive.
It started looking like a bigger deal than the Jan. 6 assault of the U.S. Capitol. After all, that was just “legitimate political discourse,” according to the Republican National Committee. Freedom of speech.
The boss man at the TV network did what he had to do; he sent Whoopi to her room for two weeks to think about being nicer.
Why am I writing about this? Why is it worth my time and yours and the space that it takes up on this page?
Because journalism is here to hold up a mirror to our world, perhaps to keep us informed on how we are doing as one culture in a global assembly of cultures and political interactions.
How’s it going?
Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.