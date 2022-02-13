Dean Minnich: Attack on Whoopi Goldberg reflects a culture in trouble | COMMENTARY

What inspires these observations is the two-week benching of Whoopi Goldberg, a woman who gained fame for her outspoken and very funny takes on American culture. She won applause for pointing out how silly we can be, and after years on stage and TV with her stand-up act, and two movies about what happens when a streetwise African American woman takes over leading a choir of nuns in an urban church, she was asked to be a member of the all-female panel of celebrities on “The View,” a daytime talk show on ABC.