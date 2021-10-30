Dean Minnich: We’re willing to spend on the fun things, but not on the real needs | COMMENTARY

It would seem our priorities are for fun things. Sports, pizza and beer, not health services, better education or infrastructure. This is just my opinion, based on conversations with constituents while I was a county commissioner. To be fair, the conversations were usually in the heat of debates over proposed increased spending and the possibility of tax increases. It was fruitless to put forth the point that the real cost to the average family for their annual investment in the school system would be far less than they spend on outfitting the family in this year’s Ravens or Oriole shirts, or what is shelled out for the latest thing in footwear.