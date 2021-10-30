Dean Minnich: We’re willing to spend on the fun things, but not on the real needs | COMMENTARY

Americans have plenty of money to run a functional government. The question is not about having money, but what to buy. Not about costs, but priorities.
That, in a nutshell, is what the current wrangling over the Biden agenda is all about. What makes it complicated is the wide variety of priorities in our form of government. Also, we are a nation whose essential ethic is based on self-interest.
It would seem our priorities are for fun things. Sports, pizza and beer, not health services, better education or infrastructure. This is just my opinion, based on conversations with constituents while I was a county commissioner. To be fair, the conversations were usually in the heat of debates over proposed increased spending and the possibility of tax increases. It was fruitless to put forth the point that the real cost to the average family for their annual investment in the school system would be far less than they spend on outfitting the family in this year’s Ravens or Oriole shirts, or what is shelled out for the latest thing in footwear.
Nationally, we spent $100 billion on sports last year. That figure is what helps cover the costs of the multimillion-dollar pro contracts to shortstops and home run hitters and star quarterbacks.
Another $73.5 billion went for lottery tickets and the like. We spend $38 billion annually on pizza.
More parents attend sports events than school board meetings, so it makes sense that they’d shell out $56 for a hockey game ticket and vote against a hike in taxes, their share of which would be half that much, for the school budget. Besides, some of the lotto money goes to schools, right?
We can afford an average of $3,000 a year for entertainment, just to keep life from becoming a bore. And half of the family food budget is spent for eating out.
We willingly spend an average of almost $10,000 a year to own and operate each car, and a lot of families have at least two. Then there are the toys — the boat at the lake, the off-road vehicles to tear up the woodland trails and steams.
An average of $3,000 a year comes out of the wallet for gas, because those nicer homes in the nicer neighborhoods with the nicer schools and nicer neighbors are an average 35-mile commute from where we work, and we are staunchly opposed to public transportation.
There’s no denying that keeping up with the promised Good Life seems hard for a middle-class family. Poor families are not even making ends meet, so taxes and the costs of government need to be kept under control.
One of the problems with shortchanging real needs and a few extras is that over time, the extras become necessities. You can see the need for replacing an old roof, but only when it leaks does it become a necessity. Needs are neglected until we are playing catchup. It is a more bitter medicine than gradual and incremental increases in justifiable expenses, so then the game becomes all about who to blame for the mess.
Education was once considered the responsibility of the parents. One-room schools were funded by groups of families, who also chipped in for room and board and a little spending money for a teacher. They saw a need, and finally it was recognized as a necessity to pool resources to educate other people’s children. There was public resistance to the idea. And you know what? There still is.
Good solid people of the good old days would be scandalized at the frivolous spending of today’s American. It wasn’t miserly; it wasn’t selfishness that kept the purses snapped shut. There simply was no money for extras.
Over time, with prosperity in the community, there was money for extras. Money for vacations and fun things. The wealth began to be shared, and we called that progressive. The old folks, if they’re watching, probably would say we are both silly and stingy, and not at all conservative.
At least they had vision.
Dean Minnich was a two-term Republican commissioner.