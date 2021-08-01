Dean Minnich: If true Republicans don’t speak up, they lose their party | COMMENTARY

On the day after four police officers testified before a Congressional committee about their horrific experiences in defense of the Capitol from a mob on Jan. 6, a great shrug could be felt in Carroll County.
Or was that just me, shivering?
This area always had a population of good, solid people who were reasonable across partisan lines. But they all spoke up.
In recent years, Republicans have been going silent. Pressure from the strident Right has led conservatives to just keep their opinions to themselves, leaving the stage to the hardcore.
So, the Capitol is attacked while elected officials do the nation’s business, and around here it got quieter.
I watched those hearings. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader of the U.S. Senate, and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy were recorded as saying they did not watch them.
It was as if the hearings didn’t happen. The website of Newsmax, which says it offers “real news for real people,” did not mention the testimony of the four officers, or the fact that a hearing took place, as if history being made was not really happening.
I have to wonder how any self-respecting news venue could ignore the factual witness of four among 180 officers who held the line against nearly 10,000 rioters in what will go down in history as an act of domestic terrorism.
To certain hardcore conservatives, facts are irrelevant. It just doesn’t matter, and even if there is some truth at all, the Republican deflection is, “What about the other side?”
So, there it is: It is no longer about the ideals of the Constitution, or moral and ethical standards. Now it’s only about choosing sides.
The day after the invasion of the Capitol, McConnell finally broke the lockstep march with the Trump cult to criticize the dear leader, calling out the sitting president for failing to call off the dogs of chaos. I thought there was a turnaround in the making. I was wrong.
Trump’s danger to American democracy was starkly demonstrated on live television. His naked attempts to stoke the crowd of malcontents, racists, anti-government, right-wing extremists played on the nation’s television sets in real time.
That day, McConnell and even McCarthy called it irresponsible and unacceptable. They held that stance for as long as it took for someone to remind them that Trump still had money, and he had threatening hordes in the palm of his hand. He was the master of the mindless.
There was no question that the behavior of many of the participants on that day was criminal, if not treasonous. Who sent them? Trump, they said.
So-called GOP leaders are really followers. They follow the votes, and the money that churns the engines of political campaigns. Trump and his most ardent backers control that money.
Republican elected officials are hoping that the rank-and-file GOP supporter will continue to believe that Republicans stand for frugal government, God and country, patriotism and resistance to liberals. Shift the blame, ignore and deflect.
They pretend the Trump cultists and QAnon loonies among the rioters are not a threat to democracy. Ignore Trump’s narcissistic quote that the sight of marauders threatening the lives of duly elected officials and law enforcement officers was “a showering of love” in support of him.
So, the Republican mainstream just shrugs. Silence is consent.
If Republicans cannot see that their party of reason and frugality has been hijacked by radicals and just shrug and settle for empty labels of Republican, or conservative, that’s money in the banks of those who will make reason a thing of the past. But it bankrupts the moral and ethical core of the party.
Carroll County, like much of Maryland outside of the Baltimore-Washington corridor has always been home to a lot of Republicans. Conservatives tend to want to manage the rate of change, but change happens. What many Republicans are not paying attention to today is that their party is no longer the GOP of Ronald Reagan, or even the presidents Bush.
It is taking on a meaner, more negative vibe. Negative energy feeds on the apathy of ordinary people with good intentions.
At some point, it isn’t your Republican Party any longer. It’s raw, power-wielding, one-party nationalism, masquerading as patriotism.
Dean Minnich is a retired journalist and served two terms as a Republican commissioner.