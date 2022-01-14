Dean Minnich: Ignoring reality comes with a heavy price | COMMENTARY

The “leader” who sold many well-meaning people the worst deal of their lives, will probably not go to jail or suffer the social consequences with them, and the preachers who urged their flocks on from pulpits might offer prayers or even pay a visit or two, but reports are that facing real jail time has left some of the soldiers of liberty with feelings of remorse and doubt. They’ll have some time to think things over and reconsider how much their behavior and bullying reflects the values of good Americans, Christian or otherwise. Meanwhile, their time and shame in prison will provide them with new perspectives on the meaning of diversity.