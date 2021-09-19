Dean Minnich: Power taken by force would bring down the country | COMMENTARY

Trump and his more ardent fans would end that and claim a dictatorship serving conservative positions on all things is better than compromising with the winners. The assault on Congress on Jan. 6 is a black mark on the conservative right, the Republican Party, and a day that should be considered a cautionary message to all citizens: These freedoms to choose and change leadership are precious, and all that needs to happen to see them go away is to excuse rebellion as some perverse form of patriotism; to stand by and say nothing to those who were willing to change our form of government by force because they did not like the results of the vote.