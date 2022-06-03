Dean Minnich: In pursuit of happiness, the Constitution used to evolve. What happened? | COMMENTARY

From the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among those are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness … [or abolish the government, or change it, make it a government that will] seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

While drafting the declaration, Thomas Jefferson used the philosophies of John Locke and other enlightened European thinkers as a foundation of that basic idea. He changed one word from a quote: Locke had said the pursuit of property. Jefferson preferred “happiness,” and those who proofed his drafted and signed the document agreed.

So we are all entitled to the pursuit of happiness, whether that includes property or not. You don’t have to own things to have full constitutional rights.

When you think about it, since the key idea of the Constitution is influenced by European agents of change and adaptation, you have to acknowledge that the Constitution is a global, if not universal ethic. If we want to take pride in it, it has to be for how well we hold to it, and for how long, rather than claim it as an example of original American exceptionalism. The exceptional thing about it is use of the word happiness, which is not about money, for property, which was and still is.

Happiness is to be pursued, but property is to be held. In 2010, the Supreme Court ruled that when it came to campaign spending, corporations, which are all about property and wealth, are just like people. Seeking happiness, of course.

Things change.

Indeed, the founding fathers wanted to nail down a solid format for self-governance, but they were wise enough to know that changes would be inevitable.

The Constitution laid out the general plan, which allowed room for interpretation. In 1791, the first of the amendments were adopted, setting the precedent for all others that were adopted over the years to ensure the original cornerstone ideal – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

That would seem to be all the evidence needed to support the argument that the Constitution is not a rigid wall for originalists to use as a barrier to the real job: preserving for all citizens, regardless of gender, race, religion or national origin, that right to the pursuit of happiness.

I was chewing on these thoughts on Memorial Day, remembering the upheaval that families like mine have endured to ensure that everybody who lives in this country – and others, frankly – have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

It strikes me as obscene that it took us only a day or so to be turned from asking why war weapons are so easy for anyone to own to looking for someone to blame for leaving a school door unlocked.

I had grandfathers and great-grandfathers going back to the Civil War, two uncles who earned Purple Hearts (one of whom rests in Arlington Cemetery) a father and father-in-law who left small children at home while they served in uniform overseas, and my mother’s sister, an Army nurse, were on my mind. They did their part, but they came home. They preserved and then participated in pursuing, finding, and making happiness.

I thought about the emotions I had visiting Arlington as a high school student, then just a few years later standing in the National WWII cemetery in Manila, wearing the uniform of an American sailor, and the strain of comforting the families of veterans at funeral services.

Real war and memorial days are supposed to be temporary and respectful moments of sadness. But today we live in a constant state of apprehension, not happiness.

There was never any idea among my family of veterans or their widows that any “rights” justified the slaughter of innocents in their schools or on the streets of America.

What happened to that America?

Dean Minnich retired from a journalism career and served two terms in elected office. He writes from Westminster.