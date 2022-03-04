Dean Minnich: In State of the Union, Biden’s plans made sense beyond politics | COMMENTARY

I don’t have the newshound’s gene for certain political rituals. Then again, I don’t like rituals in general and tolerate them because I know others need them much as you need the instructions for getting water out of a boot.
State of the Union speeches are important. I know that. Like the wag said, he wasn’t afraid of dying, he just didn’t want to be there when it happened.
The actual State of the Union speech is necessary accountability, and I suppose that all the preliminary commentary and speculation by journalists, hounding anyone who will pause to respond to any inanity from someone with a microphone, is a part of the grand spectacle.
“What do you think the president will say about . . .? then fill in any blank. The response may be quite detailed, but when you shake it all out, it comes down to “Wait and see.”
Yet some speakers with an ax will use the opportunity to hack away at the president and the opposite party. Some will wave the flag for their leader and the source of their paycheck. Most of this falls on dead ears at the bar, where more people are interested in basketball, or the almost-dead ears of zealots who already have as much information as they need to have a rock-bound opinion on everything.
Still, this is a necessary part of maintaining the union and as much democracy as we can muster from the lukewarm and somewhat fetid swamps of American politics.
I was able to avoid a lot of the previews of coming attractions about President Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress. I wanted to hear it first from him, and not 25 different interpretations of speculation and vitriol.
I went so far as to have a backup plan, also known as a remote, which could whisk me away to a distant depot in the Star Trek universe.
As it turned out, I watched the whole thing, and to my relief, I did not find it tastelessly self-serving, cynical, nasty, rude, crude, and completely lacking credibility. What a contrast with recent history.
Some might find fault with Biden’s inclusive and tolerant tone on issues concerning the needs of the nations’ broad and diverse population. Gee, you think some people might need more help than others? Is it OK to consider giving a helping hand to those who are still running to catch up? Is that American?
I was reminded that it was the way folks came together in my hometown when there was a need. No one was called a communist or socialist if they got help after the loss of a job or a fire that put them out of the house. There was no shame in accepting meals and clothes the neighbors dropped off. These were not political acts; they were the values of compassionate people who happened to be Americans.
You can sneer at Biden’s idealism and call it a rerun of another era. If so, I’ll take it over the toxic atmosphere of the previous half-dozen years and the continuing absolutist drumbeat of the nationalists.
What I heard was a leader with a plan for making sense, not just politics.
Good government is neither a dispensary for any and all things the people need or want, nor merely an engine to create wealth for individuals.
Many seem to think all discussions of public policy should begin with the issue of the impact on personal wealth. That was useful in creating a new nation 300 years ago, or being a pirate. Today, however, public policy can no longer start and end with the issue of personal wealth. We have to consider issues affecting the environment, public health and education, safety and justice.
Money, which can be used as a tool or a weapon, is only one part of it. I have a right to my money, but what I do with any weapon becomes a public issue.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Dean Minnich served two terms as a Republican County Commissioner. He writes from Westminster.