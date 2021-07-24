Dean Minnich: Development deals, not landfill, behind land purchase | COMMENTARY

There was and is little point in buying 300-plus acres of land to expand a landfill that is not likely to get permits approved. There was some talk of changing some of the existing land uses, rearranging transfer facilities and so on, but the fact is that the primary purpose of the existing landfill will be to continue serving as a transfer station to load up refuse for shipment to other states for as long as possible, putting off the inevitable day when we will be forced to use up what little space remains, without a viable alternative.