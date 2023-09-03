Dean Minnich: Impact fees vs. total freedom, and don’t forget the politics | COMMENTARY

How much water is available for your new house? Any idea? Where does it come from and how long will that supply be accessible?

How clean is it — or will it be — after all the pressures of growth and climate change on the aquifer? And what are you going to do with your garbage — including recyclables — if there is suddenly no more curb pickup?

These are existential, common-sense questions. But a big reason we’ve been asking them for more than 50 years with nebulous answers shows that it’s a political question.

It’s political because it affects business practices and profits. And because it affects availability and prices of housing, regulations and restrictions, and government involvement in issues that were not even a thought for the pioneers who we like to think of as the iconic American. They were innovative, courageous, free and fiercely independent and distrustful of any kind of governance.

The pioneering ethic is romantic and inspiring, but hardly capable of doing all things for all people as more and more humans gather into communities, not fortresses in the wilderness.

Carroll County began planning for change back in the 1950s. The local commissioners hired an experienced man from Harford County, George Grier, to come here and essentially herd cats.

Then, as now, any grand plan or change stirs up the NIMBY issue: Not in My Back Yard.

It would be Grier’s mission to show a knowledge and respect for the rural traditions of farming cultures, while gaining the respect of bankers, developers and business investors locally and from the nearby metropolitan areas who were looking for places ripe for inevitable expansion.

Young families need affordable housing. And then schools, and roads, and medical and emergency services and — things change fast.

The idea of growth management is anathema to most conservative politicians and the builders and real estate industry. There were no restrictions on the builders of railroads and shipping and industrial empires.

Locals are leery of the loss of their way of life, but they also want their land values to increase, preferably without having to pay more taxes. Can’t blame farmers for wanting to preserve the land for farming until they can’t do it any longer, and then they claim the right to sell it to the highest bidder to pay for retirement and pay off loans.

Master plans and zoning rules can get in the way of that freedom.

As a rookie reporter in the early 1960s, I covered meetings of the stakeholders in the growth of a county transitioning from farmland to commuter country.

My job took me into meetings of county commissioners and their appointed commissions for planning, economic development, industrial development and capital improvements. Also, the school board, city councils and some coverage of eight town governments from Taneytown to Sykesville and Manchester to Mount Airy.

Old-guard citizens were perceived as holding the newcomers off, but it wasn’t that simple. Often, it was the newbies who came to the country to escape the sprawl of Baltimore suburbs who were most adamantly opposed to another strip mall or housing development. Institutional knowledge is valuable, if not always respected.

Later, as a commissioner, I knew of negotiations to acquire water rights for future use only to learn that tests had led state and/or federal agencies to withhold approval as a drinking source. In time, I read that a new group of elected officials decided to invest in the water source anyway.

We’re out of space to use as landfills under existing rules. No use buying land for that.

I’ve seen towns encourage land annexations to build more houses so they can get their tax revenues when their service area is already short on water and school facilities.

Growth planning and management is an ongoing process. Federal, state, county and eight town councils should be on the same page to develop, follow and adjust a master plan for the future.

But then there’s politics.

Dean Minnich served two terms, 2002-2010, as a Republican county commissioner. He writes from Westminster.