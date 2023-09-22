Dean Minnich: Say no to poll numbers, but yes to honest vote counts | COMMENTARY

The only polls that count should be the places where people put their ballots on election day. All the other noise on the internet and the nightly news is just fodder for the campaign people, who I have found to be aliens from another planet during election season.

Forget about polls. No matter what today’s poll numbers are, they don’t reflect reality, so that makes them useful only to those who get their giggles from interpreting the numbers to:

Pump up one candidate;

Deflate another candidate;

Just stir the pot to give anchors something to talk about for eight minutes leading up to the next commercial break.

Zilch is what today’s poll numbers are worth to you. They are worth big bucks, though, to people who get paid to predict the future, which includes — in addition to pollsters — palm readers, Wall Street sharks, and people who write books they can stack on the shelf behind them during their video interview on the evening news.

The most honest purveyors of political information are historians, both among those booksellers and college professors who must publish to get among those booksellers and college professors who must publish to get out of actually teaching classes.

Hindsight is worth at least a degree in economics, but America academia isn’t ready to consider any of my best ideas.

Such as, instead of spending so much time asking people on the street who they’re going to vote for, let’s have reporters ask what matters to them in the long run.

Then, perhaps, ask a follow-up: Why?

What concerns you about local government? State government? National government?

Why?

Do you think most people have as good a grasp as you on what is going on in America and the world?

Why (not)?

What would you do?

To me, the most critical question that needs to be asked by prognosticators and pollsters and campaign managers is this: Where do people go to get the most truth about the issues of the day? It’s also the key question that every person who sincerely wants to be well-informed has ask the face in the bathroom mirror every day.

The least honest purveyors of political fact in these times are absolutists, Right and Left. Among them are extremists, racists, xenophobes, narcissists, sociopaths and the criminally inclined self-centered opportunists whose identity is camouflaged by prestigious titles and associations with icons of the American economic and legal engines.

Consider your sources. I have lost and offended friends by calling out a “fact” offered in the crumpled used wrapper of propaganda. Anyone who reads, watches TV, listens to the radio or anything on social media is exposed countless times every day to a mudslide of propaganda. Go read the toilet walls.

It can start in the back-room strategies of a marketing group for anything from moving drugs, legal or otherwise, to crowning a celebrity political personality to front the causes of wizards of Oz behind their screens in the towers of power.

In American culture, it seems that images and short-term gratification are preferred ingredients in all things being sold to the public. Immediacy — buy it now — and pleasure are more important than substance or long-term consequences.

Around the campfires of Us versus Them tribes — religious, ethnic, partisan political, familial and the whole list — there is a tendency to go along with the group, not make waves.

There’s another way: Take a responsible and independent mind to public discussions of essential matters and share informed and considered thoughts and opinions for enlightened and courageous, compassionate, sustainable and just future.

This isn’t cage fighting. It’s our life.

Dean Minnich, journalist and writer, served two terms as a Carroll County commissioner.