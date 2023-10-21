Dean Minnich: It’s clear that vengeance and peace don’t mix | COMMENTARY

Words are tools for education, building an idea, philosophy, religion and political structure — the communication of a history and a culture.

So how are we going to find peace at the end of the push for vengeance in Israel? Those words collide in the same sentence. How can Hamas terrorists be “eliminated” without creating more from a ravaged population of innocent civilians?

Advertisement

At the command of humans who value the rights, lives and cultures of others, words are tools for peace and prosperity. For those whose self-interests and greed and need for power and dominance, words are tools for dismantling the successes of others or competing on the fields of games, including war.

As a writer, I’ve come to believe that once the necessities of a full belly, dry place to sleep free of predatory threat were taken care of, early humans began to seek ways to explain themselves.

Advertisement

It’s as if telling a good story justifies our existence and drives the quest to get more security, more food, better shelter and best mates. A good way to tell a story is to create a consistent format as is found in religious doctrine.

From that simple start we have spread the word to a point where about 2.6 billion Christians in 45,000 denominations around the world — some 200 denominations in the U.S. — share religious roots with up to only 17.5 million Jews and more than 2 billion Muslims. Some scholars think that number will grow to overtake Christian numbers in this century.

We’re just talking here, but those numbers are from reasonably valid sources. The point is, despite coming from the same One God point of view a relatively short time ago, the world now has more than 4,000 religious and/or spiritual narratives with human practitioners sometimes disagreeing over whose definition of God is right.

The Israelis say this land is theirs, because God gave it to them, and that’s a statement of faith. The political statement is that the world’s historical treatment of Jews, or lack of action, led to support after WWII for a Jewish nation. The support was late and reluctant, and did not have the buy-in of neighbors.

The problem was, how to tell the Palestinians the land being ceded to the Jews is, well, Palestine.

The fighting had been going on for years before that. There was a time when it was the Jews who were terrorists in the eyes of people living on the land and the British, who were the left-over custodians of colonial politics and the war 25 years before — the one to end all wars.

America supported the creation of the Jewish state in part because it would have a democratic form of government and that was good for us and the world.

Problems arise when some well-meaning politicians or members of one religion insist on telling those in another they are here to save them, convert them and if the invitation is refused, kill them — or at the very least, imprison them, capture, confine and force them to conform to the one real religion, whichever that one might be.

Advertisement

You’re not talking just faith and religion now. You’re talking politics, which tends to go downhill fast, and the vocabulary is altogether different.

Broken words dig a deep hole. Lack of empathy becomes the abuse of power and absolutist law instead of democracy. Abuse of power begets injustice; injustice begets resistance, which begets violence, which begets more injustice instead of better law, and the loss of hope.

It all leads to more terrorist attacks, murder and assassinations in the name of vengeance at Biblical levels.

America stands by Israel, likely as a warning to others in the area to stay out of it.

Here we are, defending an authoritarian, right-wing party in Israel while in danger ourselves of a minority of hard-core conservative right wingers taking over and creating an authoritarian, anti-democratic and illiberal government. That government will kill democracy and self-install total authority to stay in power indefinitely to serve and protect the well-connected and well-to-do.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.