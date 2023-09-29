Dean Minnich: Crimes continue to undermine democratic ideals | COMMENTARY

Crime news is standard fare in any newspaper. So is politics. But the wheels of American law and order are off the tracks.

Criminal activity — and inactivity — are one and the same in the daily political report.

A politician on the take is one thing, but now we have Supreme Court justices shrugging off the receipt of expensive vacations and other favors as just the nature of things when one reaches VIP status.

The rules changing for the big shots seems to be the standard, precluding the need to consider any question of ethics.

How dare the always-yammering press and the clueless common people question the integrity of a Supreme Court ustice?

The gifts accepted by Justice Clarence Thomas are matters of private relationships among friends with equals who happen to have a lot of money and strong political leanings, and a willingness to spread both around — with discretion, of course.

Discretion, as in not getting caught at it, and if you are, deny you did anything wrong.

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-NJ, and his wife are accused of taking bribes in exchange for favors to foreign interests, but they defiantly assert there is nothing unsavory about acquiring pockets full of cash, gold bullion and other treasures. Accusers, he said, just don’t understand how diplomatic service works.

We common folk sometimes forget the definition of “crook” applies only to accused felons from lower social strata.

Political vocabulary has changed. Any investigation of alleged abuse of power is now a “witch hunt.”

Since the escalator descent of the New York wheeler-dealer from his posh tower suites into American politics, there are apparently more witches than the bad old days in Puritan Massachusetts. More indictments, too, and a growing list of indicted co-conspirators, all claiming they did nothing wrong.

It’s just politics. The descent continues with each news cycle. Never have we had a former president stirring up mobs with claims of election fraud, slandering judges and prosecutors with charges of political manipulation of the judicial processes or the ridiculous claim that any opposition or criticism is based on lies.

The looming disaster of a shutdown of the government because of the intransigence of extremist Republicans lies at the feet of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose deal the with devil to win the gavel and his name over the door to the speaker’s office is a product of the mass abandonment of responsibility and honest leadership. No matter how things go from here, McCarthy is exposed as weak and incompetent.

The actions of conservative extremists to shut the government down rather than reach a compromise funding agreement is not a study in courage and idealism. It is a blatant and deliberate creation of chaos, a thumbing of their nose at order.

Donald Trump, embattled and waging a desperate war to survive and avoid prison, is manipulating extreme Republican loyalists, urging them to get everything they want, no compromise, or shut the government down. It runs through the ranks of the radical right like a virus. Damn the consequences.

That’s another way of saying that if the minority holdouts can’t have all the toys, they should break everything.

The former president speaks the unspeakable and the nation hardly blinks. He posts on social media that Gen. Mark Milley, universally regarded as an officer of highest integrity, was disloyal to the president and refused an order to violate the Constitution and should therefore be hanged for treason. Who says things like that besides Trump and the addled soldiers of anger?

That is not democracy in action; it is open warfare on civility. It is an attempt to destroy a system of shared authority by people who believe they have a constitutional and moral obligation to run a country with basic good faith, principles and ethical actions.

Scorched earth tactics are not good for running a democracy. Only bandit raids, a prison or a dictatorship.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.