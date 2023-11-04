Dean Minnich: Weapons that belong on a battlefield should not be available to just anyone | COMMENTARY

I used to enjoy shooting. Typical of American boys of the 1950s, I had a BB gun and tested my skills plinking at tin cans in the backyard.

Mom was against the BB gun, but dad gave it to me for Christmas when I was about 10. I don’t recall any household drama about the rare break in a united front. My parents never argued in my presence, which was good when I was a kid, but proved to be poor preparation for becoming a spouse myself.

Manly moment — don’t point it at anyone and always assume it’s loaded, dad said. Pay attention to what’s behind your target. Remember that BBs can bounce back at you or ricochet.

I learned that a BB could sting when I encountered a group of older boys in the fields outside of town. They shot at me, but I didn’t shoot back at them, mostly out of fear of the inevitable confrontation with my parents.

I went home with a few stings in my legs and kept the encounter to myself.

Sometime later, I committed my only crime with a firearm — I shot a sparrow on the ground and killed it. Instead of triumph, I was overcome with remorse.

The sparrow lay limp in my hand. I told myself it would come around, shake its head and fly away. I told my silent victim that I didn’t mean to hurt him; I thought the shot was too far, I just wanted to see how close I could get.

There were no witnesses and I decided my only judge would be God if I just kept my mouth shut. Still, I could not just leave the bird lying there on the ground. It deserved a decent burial.

I dug a hole in the front yard, and rummaged through our collected paper bags to find one that was used only once, likely to bring a nickel’s worth of penny candy home from the store. I put the bird in the bag, carefully and reverently folded the top to keep the dirt out, and said a few words of solemn, sorrowful regret and hopes for a bird heaven.

I’ve revisited the memory of my bird friend often lately and see little birds with mortal wounds to their bodies and irredeemable terror in their eyes. Baby birds, mother birds and broken men boiling over in a cauldron of grief, guilt, and futility.

That’s in Gaza, but it’s also Maine’s turn in an America that has had nearly 600 mass shootings so far this year.

Just a few short years ago, I had a nice collection of guns, handguns and rifles, with which I shot targets and skeet and trap. I enjoyed my time with my friend, Chip, and the social events that were part of the good times. But I drifted away and lost interest. I canceled my membership in the NRA and sold the guns.

I came to see them as toys. Grownups have their toys, but weapons that belong on the battlefields are too lethal to be owned by just anyone. There is no way that weapons and ammunition intended for war can be accessible to a general population without the inevitable misuse of what some feel entitled to own and brandish, in some irrational interpretation of freedom.

The justifications for unfettered access to such weaponry are inept. Personal protection and public safety are the usual; the constitutional right to bear arms does not stand up to the fear and grief of a community burying children.

Something is wrong with a culture that cannot pause for more than thoughts and prayers in the wake of mass slaughters — children in their classrooms, congregations at worship, shoppers in their grocery store and neighbors gathered at parties or in bowling alleys. They were just living life and expecting peace and justice. The lack of empathy exposes the real problem — selfishness. A lack of empathy with other human beings.

Where there is no empathy there is no justice, there is no mercy.

When there is no mercy, there is no democracy, no country to love, no freedom.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.