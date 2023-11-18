Dean Minnich: We are facing the real possibility of disregarding the ideal of democracy | COMMENTARY

Perhaps I’m just weary of the carnage in Gaza and a hundred other festering sores of failed humanity around the world. Then there’s the incivility right here on the road between my house and the grocery store.

We can’t take it for granted that America as we have idealized it will exist after this next election. America has been tested with crises before — independence from Great Britain, wars with England again, then brush wars with Spain, France, Mexico, two world wars, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

But the biggest war was and is the war between the states. Between people, and their cultural icons and self-identification designed to make them feel some degree of power over others. It’s like the coals were banked for a century while factions withdrew to console themselves and plot resurgence or revenge, but the great civil war never really ended. It just proved the audacity of a split was possible.

I was taught in school that it was a just a war won by the idealism of the North. It ensured freedom for slaves and equal rights for people of all races and religions. And the westward expansion was our manifest destiny, the subjugation of native peoples. It was an inevitability because of our innate superiority and morality..

You want to try to sell that to me now?

It was and is still a culture war. It’s a battle in which victory might be measured by who dominates public policy and the distribution of wealth and power.

For at least the second time in history, we are facing the real possibility of closing the door on democratic processes, disregarding the ideal of democracy, of counting of ballots. Increasingly, we are getting used to the reality that what some of us call democracy is what others look for in elevating to power those with ruthless intent.

If former President Donald Trump wins, it will have nothing to do with justice, fairness, peace, love and righteousness except in press releases and campaign rally rhetoric and nationalist rantings. It will be about controls, purges and exclusion.

If the side wins that holds the ideals I was raised on, even the ones marinated in lies and fantasies, it will have a chance to lift and inspire future generations. It would reinforce the notion that every vote counts, and therefore every voter has a voice, even the poorest and least privileged.

The Founding Fathers — bless the fantasy of them — are held to be superheroes of our history, putting into place a haven for Everyman.

What they really did was enable the continental colonial governments to carve riches and powers along the lines of their regional economies. That ensured their continued opportunity to keep the bounties of the resources that England, France and Spain had once counted as theirs.

I grew up, as did many Americans, thinking that freedom of choice was my birthright, and the same opportunities were open for others, too.

But experience and a little education taught me there are “patriots” among us who would gladly take all they are entitled to and still have someone to look down on, because that is as American — as human — as any legacy.

Great leadership can be corrupted by enablement; once in place, the empowered change from doing things because they should, and begin to do things because they can. And then telling others what they can or cannot do.

The people who would damage us the most are not the poor and desperate at the bottom of society. I worry about those who hold themselves and their values to be better than those of others.

I fear not the person seeking refuge from a mean world so much as I do the ones who think they own the rights to control salvation and prosperity. The ones who think they — or their chosen candidates — are entitled to make the rules, or break them, even to the point of overturning an election with violence or just gaming the balloting.

Dean Minnich served two terms as a Republican County commissioner. He writes from Westminster.