Dean Minnich: Good leaders are bailing out and it’s not hard to see why | COMMENTARY

Local government is in big trouble. Finding competent people to serve the public interest out of a sense of obligation to give back to the community has been trashed by some of those “very nice people on both sides” a former president excused with a shrug.

Civility has become an option for voters and community activists. Getting involved in government does not require everyone to take time off from their jobs and run for public office. The public has a right to speak up and let elected officials know we care, and we want them to hear us.

But good manners, a little more flexibility and open minds might produce more thoughtful dialogue at public meetings than name calling, threats and unsubstantiated accusations of corruption.

From where I sit — and I’ve been sitting and watching and sometimes wading into the ring of government “service” since 1963 — the worst corruption over the years has been reflected in the erosion of public behavior.

Since I can remember, people have made full use of their rights to criticize political actions. To vote, campaign or donate to their choices for representation, and to seek remedy when the machinery of government bogs down or runs over the less powerful and influential members of a diverse population.

Nothing wrong with that. And from what I have read, or been taught, the founding fathers addressed many of the challenges we see today, crafting a solid strategy for maintaining democracy, with flexibility for change.

No one was supposed to have a lock on being the next Great Leader. You must earn the votes of the people to enter public office. The transaction assumes a mutual obligation based on trust that decisions will follow the established rules and do more good than harm, without favor or obligations to a privileged few.

A man yells during a November school board meeting in Orlando, Florida. (Stephen M. Dowell/Tribune Newspapers) (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

I don’t expect anyone I vote for to do exactly and only what I would prefer. I know there will be needs I do not share, and I accept the need for certain levels of regulation and taxation. If it happens too often, I have the chance to change my vote at the end of the term and support new leadership. That’s all the term limits I need; there was a term when the leadership took office, so accept that and stop yammering for resignations and term limits and off with their heads.

Most of them are doing their best. If their best isn’t good enough, that’s partly the fault of the bad behavior and inattention of the public. Voting for the wrong person for the wrong reason can result in something like the attempted coup of Jan. 6. Not voting at all doubles the power of those who do vote for mayhem or just self-serving, do-nothing government, unfairly labeled “conservative.”

It’s not conservative. It’s short-sighted to the point of blindness. Conservative is acceptance of responsibility for making decisions that assure gradual and incremental changes to ensure security and justice for all, equally.

I understand why people every day are turning away from either paid or elected jobs in public affairs. We allow a few private citizens to break the agreement we have with those who are willing to serve.

Our job is not to berate officials or run them out; it’s to find out before the election who is likely to be the most reasonable, competent and ethical, regardless of party affiliation. Then elect them, pay attention and support or question their actions; participate but with acknowledgement that we elect representatives to make decisions. It won’t always go our way, but we can be civil, maybe even respectful.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.