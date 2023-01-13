Dean Minnich: Even when there is local news coverage, we don’t seem to care enough | COMMENTARY

For years, I’ve carried 3 x 5 index cards in my shirt pocket to jot down ideas for stories or columns. Or additions to the grocery shopping list.

I’m tempted here to make a crack about how replacing rotten salad fixings is a lot like reporting on politics and government.

One prerequisite for surviving the chase for truth among the news is a sense of humor, well rooted in humility. Self-deprecation makes it easier to find something funny about dumpster diving.

Journalism is an honorable mission, as is the practice of law, real estate, banking and medicine. But as is the case with any calling, it is corruptible. We are all aware of the failings of rogue cops, devious lawyers, greedy merchants, business leaders and even clergy. What makes it so bad when we are betrayed by the practitioners of the arts and sciences while shedding light on truth is that we expect the watchdogs of honor and ethics to be above reproach.

But then we go out and allow the election of just about anyone who is willing to run to government jobs. I speak from personal experience. I was not elected to the office of county commissioner as much as I was preferred over other candidates by those who voted. Most citizens did not vote.

I’ve noticed that the people who are most disappointed in politicians are often people who did not vote. Most of the other critics of government voted for specious reasons — with more attention to personality or party lines than any real examination of candidates’ credentials. People vote against things more than they vote for something. Ideals have been tarnished.

Before an election, it seems we assume a candidate is qualified and conscientious, but afterwards, when we disagree with decisions, we are ready to assume the office holder is stupid or crooked.

Sometimes, we’re right, or at least half right. One or the other. But we never look in the mirror when the question arises and say “How did that office holder get elected?”

George Santos, elected to Congress as a delegate from Long Island, New York, was so obviously phony that a local newspaper owned by a staunch Republican wrote the facts. In an editorial prior to election day, the publisher endorsed the Democrat over Santos. The publisher of the North Shore Leader, Grant Lally, had run as a Republican for the same office three times and could not get elected, but he stepped up and did the right thing when he saw a fraud, Republican or not.

Problem is, the paper’s estimated 20,000 readers either didn’t see it, or didn’t believe it, or didn’t care enough to make a difference in the outcome. Did I hear someone in the back of the room yell, “Power to the people”?

Maybe we’re just saturated with media blaring so much that we tune out. How many TV commercials can we stand for adult diapers and ointments for skin conditions (some risks exist for lymphoma, diarrhea, strokes, hair loss. Call your doctor if you turn purple. Take only as directed).

There’s only so much we can absorb

One of the consequences of losing more than 300 local newspapers in the past three years — or loss of readership — is waking up after 17 votes for House Speaker and finding that politicians under investigation for possible criminal activity are now on the House committee with oversight of the work of the agency looking into possible crimes. And they’ve already announced that their agenda is to investigate Democrats, so there.

Maybe we should’ve paid more attention before the elections.

Where did that “power to the people” person go?

Dean Minnich served two terms as a Carroll County commissioner. His career in news began with a small daily local paper.