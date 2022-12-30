Dean Minnich: Why small towns like Westminster are so comfortable during the holidays | COMMENTARY

Westminster fits with the holiday season. It’s as if it auditioned for the role in a Christmas family movie. The typical small American town, home to wholesome folks, comfortable with itself, doesn’t try to be New York.

There are a few elders who have memories of the old days of downtown Baltimore, when Hutzler’s, Stewart’s and Hochschild-Kohn department stores drew customers from the counties to “downtown” for a day of shopping, and perhaps a nice lunch at the Terrapin Room or even dinner at Miller Brothers.

Like the proverbial villages in the Hallmark dramas on television, or the iconic Bedford Falls setting of the classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Westminster is more about heart than hairdo.

People raised in places like Catonsville, Arbutus, Highlandtown or Little Italy will tell you they know something about that hometown feeling, too. When I lived just off Maiden’s Choice Lane for a year while working at Friendship (now called Thurgood Marshall Baltimore/Washington International Airport), I realized my neighbors were not all that different from the people I grew up with in Manchester.

I have friends who remember with fondness their neighborhoods — small towns within the urban sprawl of Washington. It’s someplace just off the main drag or bypass or interstate, anywhere. And it has its own personality. Westminster’s personality, its character, is what attracts me and calls me to drive through the downtown and neighborhoods when I run errands that might take me to the far side of town. I like the architecture, the history, the unique and yet universal small-town face of where I have lived and worked and raised a family.

But there’s a bit of sadness, too, as I enjoy the good life here. Those who have seen the changes to their childhood homes in the suburbs of Baltimore, Washington or any other urban area will know what I mean.

Gone are food stores on Main Street, along with hardware and appliance stores, jewelers and pharmacies, moved to the shopping strips on the town’s perimeters. You can appreciate new choices in restaurants and the small boutique stores while recalling good memories of the family-run places of generations ago.

Residential and commercial growth has been bittersweet. Local people owned and lived in more of the buildings that now have absentee corporate landlords. I can blink and see again the open fields that ran along the northeast side of what is now the Route 140/97 bypass on the west side of the city to the new commercial/industrial strip on the southeast.

Farther down the road, as you drove south out of Reisterstown, it was farmland almost all of the way to Old Court Road. I once wrote a story on a local man who, with his father, ran a daily passenger bus down the old Baltimore Pike when it was still a gravel road.

I make full use of the four lanes and amenities that have replaced the pastoral scenes of this area, but I have the curse of ambivalence because I know the costs of the “good life.”

In “Angel Summer,” my first novel in 1997 (and no longer available for sale), I tell the story of a family dealing with the stresses of changes in small towns and the shifting social and commercial scenes in America in the middle 1950s. The central character is a boy who shares a house in town with his parents and widower grandfather. The family business is struggling to compete with stores in the new shopping center.

To help me from getting lost in my fictional town, I sketched a map, which my wife suggested I include inside the title page. The feedback I got most often from readers was, “That town was really (my town), wasn’t it?”

Maybe that’s what these holidays are all about: Revisiting the basic who, where, when, what and why of life. Eternal questions, with shifting answers, jousting with change and traditions.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.