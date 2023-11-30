Dean Minnich: We don’t have to take sides and make everything ‘Us vs. Them’ | COMMENTARY

Let me pose this question: Do you wear a Ravens jersey to show your support for the team or do you wear it to shove it in the face of Bengals fans?

If somebody asks you whose side you’re on regarding any issue — sports, politics or religion — do you feel obligated to have a ready answer?

I ask because it’s the American thing to do. We’re Americans here, and so we’re obliged to have opinions, speak up and take sides. I’ve met a lot more people who have strong opinions on anything than those who have a real understanding of what they’re talking about.

Sports requires either total commitment or acknowledgement that you’re the geek who never got picked for baseball as a kid. If you don’t like sports, you will be ignored, which is better than being a Yankees fan.

Politics is different; everybody hates politicians. Maybe it’s because many politicians were those kids who never got picked for the baseball team. Even politicians hate politicians across the aisle.

I know this because I was a baseball player but sat on the bench a lot, and later I was a politician. In between was a life as a newspaper reporter and editor, scorned almost as much as politicians.

People asked me why I wanted to get into politics. I said I didn’t want to get into politics; I wanted politics to be less “Us vs. Them.”

I thought I deserved a break from the news media, but found I had no more credibility with my former cohorts than any other elected official. I had changed teams. It stung, but I got it.

When I see bumper stickers saying, “I don’t believe the lame stream media,” they’re asserting they chose a team other than mine. Maybe another team chose them, and nurtured loyal believers who need the security of belonging to a group of people like them.

People naturally gather in tribes. Church. Gangs. Social clubs. So, we choose sides when there’s a war, like the one in Gaza.

It’s one team against the other, our common humanity lost in the irrational need to be part of a team and afraid of expulsion, and label another team as the enemy.

Nerds sit with the nerds in middle school cafeterias everywhere, and the jocks with the jocks, cheerleaders all together now and forever. Dedicated tables in the world’s cafeteria.

Neighborhoods and nations face changes that threaten the sanctity of dedicated tables of like-minded cultures, values and religious beliefs.

We turn to irrational violence and defend the undefendable.

Then something glitters through the dusty rubble of Gaza. Human beings pause to exchange innocents. After weeks of seeing limp and bloodied bodies of children lying on the floors of hospitals, we had the leadership to show ourselves common traits — and needs.

As of this writing, the press is speculating (a persistent flaw in the profession) how long the peace will hold. And how long will better natures among the powers of war permit hostage exchanges, and food, water, medical needs to reach civilians trapped in the cycle of vengeance. How soon will the bombardment resume?

Perhaps in some future world more people will be willing to wear the “Us” t-shirt every other day, alternating with “Them” shirts. And nerds and jocks will share cafeteria tables.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.