Dean Minnich: Sharp elbows bruise democracy in this game we call politics | COMMENTARY

The question as Congress gets ready to reset after the holidays is, “Is it still democracy if the beginning and end of civic debate is all about who has the sharpest elbows?”

Is it extreme to say we need to quash the extremists?

At the very least, I’d like to see efforts from all participants to respect the processes as much as they want to win the game — and that’s what it has become. A game.

Is the issue of abortion really about the life of the unborn child or is it about moralistic absolutists insisting that everyone share their values?

Are partisan central committees essential to the processes of finding and putting forth the best-qualified candidates for leadership in government or is it about winning positions in a widening base from which spoils of office can be shared and powers expanded?

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced last week she was leaving the Democrat Party and would serve as an unaffiliated representative the rest of her term. The speculation immediately began over whether this was for the altruistic reasons she gave, which included that she will lead from the middle, rather than bow to the pressure of party zealots.

Critics and cynics said she wanted the middle class voters of her district, but would deliver the goods for the benefit of the vendors of Wall Street campaign money.

Virtually in the same news slot, a column by syndicated writer Jonah Goldberg that appears on our editorial page postulated that partisans have too much influence on central committees or whatever functionaries go about choosing who gets to run for office under the flag of a party endorsement.

I choose to give Sinema the benefit of the doubt, based on my personal experience in politics, which supports the arguments of Goldberg.

The local Republican central committee summoned me to justify my decision to file for election to the board of county commissioners without consulting members or seeking their blessings.

My response was that anyone can run, and I did not need to ask anyone’s permission to serve in public office except those who vote, whatever their party affiliation.

That was not the answer they wanted to hear. I was immediately branded a RINO — Republican in Name Only — a term which I had never heard. That’s how much of an outsider I was. Still am.

The next question was, would I take “The Pledge,” asserting that under no circumstances would I vote for an increase in any tax.

I said that was ridiculous. How can you promise not to raise money for essential services and supplies until you consider facts about need and affordability, and other obligations of running a government? The best you can do is reassess priorities and resist spending on new and less important requests.

So that’s how I became labeled not only as a RINO, but a (gasp!) liberal.

Today, I am unaffiliated, but I vote. I speak up, ask questions and reserve the right to change my mind, but not have it changed for me with misinformation or this thing they call disinformation, or what the party propaganda zealots call loyalty.

There’s nothing new about the battle between those whose priority is the preservation and creation of wealth for individuals and others who believe the very foundation of a just and prospering society requires a sharing of resources and good will to all.

There’s room for both points of view, so long as sharp elbows and unfair advantages, lies and brutality are not employed to shift a balance. I agree with a sentiment expressed this week by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, along the lines of progress is inevitable, and discretion ensures that changes are, as I have often said, “gradual and incremental,” and therefore more easily adapted.

That’s the kind of government I think most people want. But it’s the last thing the diehard partisans want to see. I witnessed that for myself, both as a reporter and as an elected official on the relatively small stage of county government.

Jonah Goldberg’s column called it. Sinema acted on it.

Dean Minnich writes from Carroll County.