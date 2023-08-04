Dean Minnich: The rules of the game are simple, but are we talking baseball or politics? | COMMENTARY

The earliest recollection I have of politics is when dad sat by the radio in the living room, listening to the vote count coming in for the 1948 presidential election. Thomas Dewey was said to be ahead of Harry S. Truman, which made dad happy.

The Chicago Daily Tribune’s early editions ran a big headline across the top of the page, “Dewey defeats Truman.” But by the time it hit the street, radio reports and other papers were telling morning coffee drinkers that in the end, Truman beat Dewey.

Truman, who had been vice president under Franklin D. Roosevelt, took over the top job near the end of World War II, and dad was not so happy. Only later did I learn that Truman was a Democrat and Dewey was a Republican.

Dad was a Republican and mom was a Democrat, but they never argued about politics. Other adults in my world at the time were ardently political, and you could get invited to leave the barber shop or the corner soda shop if the volume of discussion rose too high.

I never did figure out what made people so emotional. Without politics to argue about, there was the rivalry between Orioles fans and Yankees fans, and that was a lot more fun. More rational, too. Baseball was and remains important. It’s a sport with a winner and a loser and heroic exhibits of skill, talent and teamwork.

Politics is a burlesque show with more losers than winners and shameful displays of corruption, hypocrisy and vindictiveness.

Baseball has its flaws but attracts informed idealists to the fan base. Politics, over the years, has shown a trend of attracting idealogues and irrational absolutists, but thriving most on public apathy.

In baseball, the most-popular participants get to move to the big leagues based on their skills and knowledge of the game. They gain fans when they overcome obstacles and prevail to reach victory with some consistency.

In politics, the idea is to build a fan base by stoking up rage with words and acrimonious public debate. The tinderbox is filled with ignorance. Lots of that in the minor leagues of humanity.

Real baseball fans love the history of the game, knowing the names of the leaders of the past and the qualifications of today’s participants. Anyone claiming a run at breaking the records of accomplishment must prove themselves not only as individual talents, but be team players on the field.

In politics, the most odious history is forgotten or buried by the manipulation of soulless men and women who celebrate anger and hatred as strength. They love power more than honor or respect for the institutions of governance and social order and progress.

Baseball is supposed to just be a game, with little social consequence. Political processes — in America, anyway — are supposed to be social processes to ensure a fair chance for success at living a good life for everyone, including those who have different values and definitions of what makes life good.

The rules for baseball are more complicated and harder to master than the rules for a working democracy.

For a working democracy, all we have to do is live and let live more and insist on having control over others less.

Dean Minnich is a retired writer and editor living in Westminster. He served two terms as a Carroll County commissioner.