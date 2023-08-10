Dean Minnich: Republican savior last seen in a courthouse | COMMENTARY

Now I get why members of the Christian right will accept the most egregious behavior from the no-rules blond bully in the red tie. He is their idea of the Second Coming.

Recently appearing in court on felony charges (again), he reassured the faithful to fear not, for he was here for them, to take the punishment that would be laid on them if he were not willing to make the sacrifice on their behalf.

He would bear the pain and humiliation, but he would never fail them. I don’t mind taking it, he said, because otherwise they would come for you.

And no one laughed. Well, maybe a little snicker. Really? Is anyone buying this performance?

You betcha.

Is this America in 2023? Or a side trip back through the Dark Ages? I don’t know. But if anyone sees angry thugs burning heretics — Democrats, libs or critics of any kind at a stake, and calling it a cleansing, I wouldn’t be surprised.

Remember the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia? “Some very fine people on both sides?” Remember Jan. 6? “Go over there and fight like hell If you want to keep your country,” and, “It was a beautiful thing to see.”

“Hang Mike Pence.” What a rallying cry.

But the messiah from the Bronx with mansions in Florida and Bedminster, New Jersey, has promised to win the next election and pardon those who disgraced themselves and insulted the nation. He praised the thugs who shocked the world with their feet on the desks of those elected to a place where democracy is practiced for all Americans.

A man of the people — well, some people. Not all of them. The chosen.

He’s not my messiah. He’s not the savior of those who are fighting to find it convenient to vote. He just wants to appoint winners.

He isn’t the savior of decent public schools nor those seeking to get into a college, a job.

He isn’t a proponent of safe streets; he calls for violent action between factions.

He likes walls, not playgrounds, and swimming pools for all the kids. Only the well-off need sports and recreation programs and stores willing to do business in the neighborhood providing nutritious foods, not just smokes, snacks and booze.

He’s not the deliverer of police justice when he plays one group against another, his chosen ones showing blind loyalty to him and just plain blindness to the damage strewn in his wake and consequences looming like dark clouds ahead.

Decent people can disagree and political effort still works when different ideals can find virtue in a place of compromise. But there is no compromise in absolutism which has no value but victory, no ethic but domination. No interest in knowing more or even hearing other voices.

Before pleading not guilty to alleged felonious actions that led to the Jan. 6 assault on Congress’ attempt to certify the election results that turned him out of office, he addressed a crowd of rabid fans. He said, “Republicans are high-class people. Maybe they should be a little lower class.” Maybe they should be willing to fight dirty, he said.

So far, nearly 600 of the people who crossed the line on Jan.6 goaded on by the Dear Leader’s speech in the park have gone to jail. Others are headed there. Most have expressed some degree of remorse.

The question arises: Is this purveyor of bombast, self-aggrandizement and disinformation a leader or will he be more remorseful if this is a perverted game of follow the leader, or just the latest version of the ignoble pied piper, fooling people until they are doomed?

Dean Minnich is an award-winning columnist and retired journalist who writes from Westminster.