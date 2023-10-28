Dean Minnich: Conservatives fail to adapt to the realities and inevitability of change | COMMENTARY

The big idea put forth when America was founded was to have a form of government that wasn’t run by a few big shots called king or queen, emperor and the like.

It would be a democracy that counted the votes of all legitimate citizens, and not just the wealthy. It was set up to protect the interests of people in the sparsely populated ares of the country as much as residents of the crowded cities.

And it was — and is — a work in progress. Conservative originalists like to block progressive ideas by citing the intentions of the Founding Fathers. Their argument is that if the signatories of the Constitution did not address a specific idea, it was not lawful.

The evidence of their blindness to reality is the existence of the 27 amendments that began as early as 1791, almost before the ink was dry on the initial draft.

Essentially, the difference between conservatives and liberals is that the former prefer to keep the status quo — or go back — while the latter adapts to the realities of change in the world that must be addressed with reason as well as respect for tradition.

Both sides have among their advocates people whose zeal exceeds their common sense — a human flaw I often refer to as absolutism — that stifles compromise and elevates tensions to the point that all rational debate on anything stops.

Which is where the House of Representatives has been for the month of October. The absolutists are a minority, and they have been unable to construct anything but chaos.

The truth is, for some of them, that is enough. Extremist Republicans who block votes to achieve anything from a leader to appointments to key government jobs pander and preen to those who electorate voted them to office to break things — or to at least keep anything from being “business as usual.”

While the world waits for the United States to bring some rationality to international events, we are unable to scrape from our shoes the muck of our own self-described outlaws. If the word is jarring, consider the stated objectives of many of the more radical members of the right-wingers in Congress, and the behaviors of their constituents, including everything from death threats to actual assaults.

Jan. 6 was not an accident. Not a spontaneous event. With each passing day, we learn more about the conspiracies to undermine the American democracy and replace it with a revolution, coup or instigation of a collapse that will produce such disfunction that America and the world will undergo decline, not just change.

Those who support the incivility, rules-breaking and reversals of social progress of at least two generations claim to be trying to save America from liberalism. The truth is, they want to deny the inevitability of change.

What deniers of change fail to understand is that the creation of a multi-cultural democracy, with freedom of religion and the right to life, liberty and justice for all was the most liberating idea of all time.

It wasn’t the end of the story. It was just the beginning of an ongoing story of a living constitution and sense of justice and ability to adapt. It led to our identity in which we sometimes reluctantly find ourselves a worldwide symbol of hope for humanity.

We shouldn’t be celebrating the place where progress paused. We should continue to live up to our potential.

Dean Minnich writes from Westminster.