Dean Minnich: What some call woke, I call informed | COMMENTARY

When I first heard the word “woke,” I found it jarring.

From what I gather, the term offends many people and the more ingrained the condition of political conservatism, the more likely it is seen as a threat to cherished beliefs.

What some call woke, I call informed.

My take is that if I keep listening, rather than bark at the person who is poking at my wokeness, I learn things.

And I think that’s exactly what some conservative Republicans and those even off the chart to the right are afraid of.

The other day at breakfast, I asked my friend across the table if he could recall when he first heard of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. His reply was he had not heard of it until just recently, the past couple of years. Same as I.

In this photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa, the Mt. Zion Baptist Church burns in Tulsa, Okla. during the Tulsa Race Massacre of June 1, 1921. (Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP) (Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP)

I will not blame my American history teachers for my ignorance. As a 14-year-old, I was much more interested in playing baseball, avoiding yard work, getting my hair to look like some movie star and learning more about girls. If any passing mention of racial injustice came up in class, it just went in one ear and out the other.

Same with the larger story of how a country that was brave enough to declare independence from the world’s greatest sea power on the premise that all men were created equal could also tolerate slave labor.

I didn’t ask, because like everyone else my age, coming up at the end of a global war in which we were the heroes who saved the world from racist and nationalist authoritarianism, we were the good guys, and slavery was over, right?

There was no real interest in asking questions about why reconstruction did not last after emancipation of enslaved people at the end of the Civil War. It was just something about politicsand the workings of a democracy. Right?

People were free to live wherever they wanted, if they were willing to work for it. Black kids went to different schools because everybody liked it better that way. It was more comfortable for the blacks and whites. Right?

Today’s censorship of books and curriculum are nothing new. We didn’t hear much about racial history because the grownups didn’t want to stir up controversy.

Oh, I saw the news, knew there was still racism in the South, complete with the Klan and the cross burnings and segregation a lot meaner than what we had here in Carroll County. We had choices.

We were lacking knowledge of the facts of Black life in America. Over time, I learned that the kids in Black schools did not have access to the school buses that white kids rode. That their textbooks were hand-me-downs, often with pages missing, after new books were bought for the white schools.

In short, I was ignorant. I needed an education. I still do.

Over the years, I’ve learned the endzone celebration after a touchdown has cultural roots, and the same is true for so much of the music we have come to accept as mainstream American.

I like some blues, but I don’t have to like all of it. And it does me good to have learned the roots of it. Jazz is another legacy of black life. Both influenced rock ‘n roll, which in turn influenced the Beatles and the Stones and Clapton. And I don’t like all of that either. But that’s an issue of taste, not human values.

I thought we are not a racist nation, but the difference between racist nationalism and the ethnocentrism of cultural pride is more than just preservation of conservative values versus the changes of progressive liberalism. It is a construction made of the tinder of fear and ignorance.

As my education continues and I become more aware (woke) of the gaps between the real and the ideal, I worry about the power seekers who will manipulate ignorance and false sense of superiority to light the tinder to burn down the nation.

Dean Minnich served two terms as a Carroll County commissioner.