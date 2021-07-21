Dean Minnich: When it comes to dumping, the good old days are gone | COMMENTARY

If you lived in a town, there was no trash pickup. You had a steel drum or a three-walled stack of concrete blocks in the back yard where you burned paper and anything else you considered combustible. You hauled wet garbage out to one of the area dumps, perhaps one of those expanded farm dumps within a mile or so of most settlements, and offloaded it and forgot about it. I know of at least one site where all kinds of things now considered hazardous waste lie beneath neatly filled and landscaped lawns and nicely maintained homes that rely on well water.