Minnich: Changes in Carroll County fire service stirs angst | COMMENTARY

Even families without a firefighter were linked to the local companies with local traditions of contributions and fundraising efforts; if it had been up to some central state or county government to provide the personnel, the training, the apparatus and equipment, the stories of life in the small towns and villages would have been vastly different. Local fire companies paid for a brush unit or fire engine with contributions and earnings from the annual carnivals, with food stands and game tents using the labor of friends and neighbors, most who were members of the fire company or the auxiliary. Manchester put on an annual play, featuring the talents of both members and civilians, and the entire town paid to watch the performances over several days’ showings.