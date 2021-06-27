Minnich: Changes in Carroll County fire service stirs angst | COMMENTARY

A quiet transformation in the culture of Carroll County has been underway for years, and as it picks up speed it will seem to some more like a revolution. Local fire companies are close to becoming more about government, if not less about community service.
As usual with change, it will be coming too soon for the traditionalists, and not quickly enough for those invested in a different definition of quality of life.
The changes are inevitable because they are driven by events and realities that cannot be ignored. The days of pure volunteerism in community fire and emergency services are long gone, but there is enough of a vestige of the best of those times to keep alive suspicions of a tax-fed bureaucracy taking over all operations with no respect for the way we were; for who we are.
Perhaps 50 years ago, the first mutterings of potential problems surfaced when some professional firefighters who had been employed by metropolitan area companies moved to the “country” and thought they would be welcome among the ranks of the local volunteers. Some were, but some longtime members of the local fire companies were offended by changes suggested by younger newcomers.
The fire hall has been a center of family life as much as a gathering place for firefighters. Some companies have generations of families — men and women — represented in the photos and awards on the walls in the fire halls. For them, the legacy of community service is a story with a soundtrack that includes the wail of the sirens on the towers at the firehouse, the mechanical precision of radio communications and the background buzz on bedside or kitchen counter scanners.
But it isn’t just the volunteer families The very roots of many families who lived in the towns and farms were planted when a shy young man reached for the hand of a sweet young lady while walking the grounds at the summer carnival.
Even families without a firefighter were linked to the local companies with local traditions of contributions and fundraising efforts; if it had been up to some central state or county government to provide the personnel, the training, the apparatus and equipment, the stories of life in the small towns and villages would have been vastly different. Local fire companies paid for a brush unit or fire engine with contributions and earnings from the annual carnivals, with food stands and game tents using the labor of friends and neighbors, most who were members of the fire company or the auxiliary. Manchester put on an annual play, featuring the talents of both members and civilians, and the entire town paid to watch the performances over several days’ showings.
Not every company had an ambulance. Companies were associated and committed to mutual assistance, but still competitive with each other. Over time, the increases in population, numbers of commuters on the roads, more calls for responses to accidents, then increasingly complicated medical emergencies demanded new approaches of providing services.
Public expectations were changing.
There was a time when the ambulance crew responded several times a week. The term applied to crash responses was a crude, “swoop and scoop” and a wailing race to the nearest hospital — many still living today will recall when that meant going to Hanover, Pa. or Baltimore.
Founding generations of local fire and emergency response dedicated time to rudimentary training, and the responses to the firehouse siren was accompanied by the sounds of doors slamming shut behind the rushing responders heading to the fire hall.
Over years, the demands on volunteer time for training has grown to the point where the time commitment of both volunteer and paid responders takes up so much time and financial resources that government planning and funding must be part of the ongoing story.
It has been a good story. But some stories don’t really end; they just add chapters.
Dean Minnich is a retired journalist and former county commissioner who writes from Westminster.