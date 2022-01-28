Dean Minnich: Bill Kristol is scared for America. We should be, too. | COMMENTARY

It’s getting worse. Now the likes of Bill Kristol, formerly a top aide to Presidents Bush and Reagan, and a respected journalist and political commentator on national affairs, admits he’s scared. The intellectual force behind The Bulwark, an online news network, was interviewed on the PBS show, “This Is America.” He addressed the question: Can the country come back after the attack on the Capitol by an insurrection clearly planned in advance and urged on by the lies of an ousted president? Can faith in leadership be restored in an atmosphere where the truth and facts get less traction with a population that has come to accept only messages that it wants to hear? Will the Republican Party ever recover from the abdication of ethics and its core values to adopt strategies of winning at any cost, even if it means the destruction of democracy most Americans grew up believing defined us?