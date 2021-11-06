Dean Minnich: Shallow politics, serious problems | COMMENTARY

When polls show President Biden’s popularity slipping to 42 percent, it’s as big a story as if Wall Street is about to crash and the borders are going to be invaded by immigrants to the south of us, Muslims to the east of us, North Koreans to the west (if they can get past the clog of cargo ships sitting off coast waiting to be offloaded so we can get our Christmas toys).
Only Trump ever polled lower, if you can imagine that. Wow! Big news!
Why? Because Americans love popularity polls. That’s the way we seek validation of our own thoughts, if we have any.
Running popularity polls is cheap journalism. It’s like passing out chewing gum to middle schoolers who have been warned about getting the sticky stuff on the school’s nice gym floors. Maybe that’s not a thing anymore. Getting caught chewing gum in school used to be a felony, but from what I see, yesterday’s felony is today’s extra credit.
Anyway, the idea that popularity is a valid measure of success is fostered by the culture of shallowness as an art. You can get a degree in marketing out of it. Or, apparently, be put on the list of rising stars in entertainment, sports, social media videos and bad music – or politics.
Most serious people do not believe there is any connection between popularity and quality, so why measure the performance of a President by it? Trump is popular with those insurrectionist goons who laid siege to the Capitol in January; so, what does that say about those who approve of the behavior, or the so-called leaders in Congress who look away from it and shrug?
Populism in politics is dangerous. Same way in religion. It creates cults with blindly loyal followers who stop thinking and run on almost feral emotion. Rational decision-making is met with ridicule and flamboyant demonstrations of extremism are celebrated. It’s the road to destruction of a civilized and coherent nation.
President Jimmy Carter was one of the smartest and most decent men ever to serve the office of president. He was also extremely unpopular, not just because he made some mistakes in judgment, but because he was not very entertaining. He didn’t produce a performance.
But he has done more good for more Americans than most past presidents because he has remained humble and engaged. His work with Habitats for Humanity and other charities speaks to his humanitarian nature and spiritual depth.
President Reagan was very popular, because, in part, he was not really a presidential being; he just played one as if he were in another movie role. Like all presidents, he did some good things, and he did some bad things (can you say, drugs for guns for Contras?) But he was charming, good-looking, had a stylish and loyal wife at his side, and knew how to play to the fans and give his enemies the old movie cowboy standoff. His real contribution to the nation was his ability to communicate and bring people together.
Joe Biden is a little bit Jimmy Carter – an essentially decent man – and a little bit Ronnie Reagan. He knows how to play to the crowd, flash the Irish charm almost as well as JFK, but he has more substance than JFK or Reagan.
But he also is coming on stage – an apt term – at a time when Americans do not want to be brought together. They want a fight. They have grown used to high drama and soap-opera story lines with shoot ‘em up gangster back-stories in the halls of power.
The problem is, this is not prime time TV or social media videos. This is real life America, still seeking to heal wounds festering with infections of racism left over from Jim Crow reconstruction failures; a country that holds a torch to the heavens as a self-aggrandizing host to the world’s downtrodden, while thumbing our noses at world poverty and pestilence and hunger.
We’re not even noticing the third-world conditions within our own borders.
What’s the celebration of popularity about? It’s as shallow as a mud puddle.
Dean Minnich is a retired journalist and former county commissioner. He writes from Westminster.