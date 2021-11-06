Dean Minnich: Shallow politics, serious problems | COMMENTARY

President Reagan was very popular, because, in part, he was not really a presidential being; he just played one as if he were in another movie role. Like all presidents, he did some good things, and he did some bad things (can you say, drugs for guns for Contras?) But he was charming, good-looking, had a stylish and loyal wife at his side, and knew how to play to the fans and give his enemies the old movie cowboy standoff. His real contribution to the nation was his ability to communicate and bring people together.