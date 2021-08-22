Dean Minnich: Editorializing reporters muddy the truth in Kabul | COMMENTARY

Any chance for a graceful and romantic closure of this chapter of American adventurism in the Middle East was over long before the day after Osama bin Laden was taken out by Navy Seals in his compound in Pakistan. By then, the American mission had changed from visiting justice on those behind the assault on Sept. 11, 2001, to one of stalling, putting off turning the country over to corrupt, inept leaders in what could only be a messy and dangerous exit – dangerous for American and NATO troops, and even more so for any Afghan who ever smiled at an infidel.