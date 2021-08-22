Dean Minnich: Editorializing reporters muddy the truth in Kabul | COMMENTARY

CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward is a very good reporter, and there are other good ones risking their lives to take us to dangerous locations in Afghanistan, Africa, Haiti and wherever trouble is making news.
Ward was showing her anger. Her reporter’s eyes were alternately flashing and rolling, showing obvious disgust with the answer she was getting from John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman official trying to answer press questions about the chaos in Afghanistan.
What was she supposed to tell people there on the street when they ask her why America is abandoning them?
Kirby’s response wasn’t what she wanted to hear. He could have told her it’s not her job to be a spokesman for America. Her job is to be a reporter. But sometimes reporters forget that they’re just that: Reporters. They deal in facts, not opinions or making policy.
In television news, in particular, more opinion is being reported than fact. The big letters on the screen say, Breaking News! Sometimes, though the headlines should read, “Endless Commentary” and “Blatant Opinionating!”
Members of the press are human, and sometimes they get too invested in the story; especially if they have been on assignments overseas or in the thick of the fight in any American story. Too much opinion, emotion – anger, cheering, snarky side comments or eye rolling – gets in the way of letting the public assess the story on the basis of the facts, and that, in turn, damages credibility.
Television news is a great tool for real-time journalism, but it has drawbacks. Sometimes it consumes information without pausing to digest it with context before spewing it onto screens in American homes. Truth becomes indistinguishable from high drama as inspired representatives of the press get carried away with their importance.
Editorializing has a place in explaining the issue of the day – on pages like this, or designated segments in broadcasts - but field reports are not the place nor the time for personal opinions.
Facts, reported accurately, are dramatic enough. The pictures help, but pictures can lie, too, especially when a scene is created for video and social media consumption.
Chuck Todd, top political reporter for NBC, complained that it’s obvious that the U.S. and the Taliban have been meeting, and he thinks we should all have been invited to the sensitive negotiations – more transparency.
The day after all the overwrought reporting, it was clear that despite the whirlwind changes of recent days, there was a plan for cooperation in evacuations. The administration is adapting to the changes, and processes are maddening and confusing.
Decision-making on what to report can be delicate. To say too much too soon is to serve the opposition.
I learned as a commissioner that your staff will stop telling you things you need to hear if they think the world is listening. Some things have to be disclosed in a timely way, or nothing positive is going to happen. Credibility is, in part, knowing when to reveal all the story.
Any chance for a graceful and romantic closure of this chapter of American adventurism in the Middle East was over long before the day after Osama bin Laden was taken out by Navy Seals in his compound in Pakistan. By then, the American mission had changed from visiting justice on those behind the assault on Sept. 11, 2001, to one of stalling, putting off turning the country over to corrupt, inept leaders in what could only be a messy and dangerous exit – dangerous for American and NATO troops, and even more so for any Afghan who ever smiled at an infidel.
Maybe we don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, but this is the leadership we elected to fix things. We can judge it later.
Dean Minnich was a career journalist and a two-term county commissioner. He writes from Westminster.