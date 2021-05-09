Davidson: A call for the sane in the middle to become more vocal, get rid of extremism on both sides | GUEST COMMENTARY

I certainly am against the plan to pay for this effort. In lieu of raising taxes to pay for it I would do it a bit differently. I would eliminate all of the tax dodges and loopholes that allow these people to pay nothing so that they can pay the lower rate on 100% of their income. I have always loved the carrot and the stick approach to encouraging people to do what you want. In this vein I would create a new permanent class of bond that pays a full 1% over prime and its income is totally free from federal taxes. I would call this bond The Rebuild America Bond. By making this permanent it will provide a means to continual funds to maintain existing and pay for new projects without having a need for congress to act.