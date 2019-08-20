Culleton: Dems should start looking at senatorial elections; in school, old methods work

Democrats are concentrating on the wrong elections. The next president will not be Donald Trump. That decision has already been made.
Trump has sealed his own fate by his multiple misdeeds and broken promises. He can’t run against Hillary Clinton because she won’t be on the ballot. In all likelihood his opponent will be Joe Biden but any of the top five Democrats can beat him.
The reason is simple. People will vote against him in the same way many people voted against Clinton in the last election.
The elections that are of interest are the senatorial contests. It is possible but unlikely that that the Democrats will gain the majority in the Senate.
An even split would give them control, assuming a Trump loss, thanks to the vote of a Democratic vice president. Anything less will leave the senator from Moscow, Mitch McConnell, as our virtual president.
He will face Democratic opponent Amy McGrath. Her chances are slim to none but in a battle between an Irish man and an Irish woman it is never safe to count the female out. In any case she is a wise person for my fellow Dems to support with a few bucks.
And who should we support locally? Unfortunately Gov. Hogan cannot run for reelection (in 2022) and turned down a run for president. It remains to be seen whether he will seek another role or simply retires.
A lady who visits often and knows about this column shared with us the fact that her son who is studying golf course management met and was praised by the president. When I commented that I was not a fan of Donald Trump she replied, “Oh no, not that president, I meant Obama!"
For many people he is the last valid holder of that office.
For those who are dismayed by the lack of traditional subjects in Carroll County schools here are some some solutions adopted by other parents.
One relative took it upon himself to teach his sons the multiplication tables up to 12 x 12. That is what I learned. My father learned through 15 x 15 but that might be too much for current needs.
Another person in high school calculated on a test using traditional mathematics. There is a new method of doing things like multiplication so the student was faulted for using the traditional method on an exam. The old method is faster and less error prone.
This last example brought back memories of battles with the Baltimore County school system decades ago over teaching one child reading.
We were cautioned not to teach the child at home because it would confuse the child. My family urged me to ignore that advice. That child, now past age 60 is classed as handicapped and is taught orally by Carroll Community College.
I should have taken my family’s advice. In reading, writing and math, the old methods work.
