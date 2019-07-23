Culleton: Lessons learned from management syles, ‘Ozymandias’

In both my government service and my years in the private sector I viewed two distinct management styles, the genuine and the phony. The first style I attempted to emulate and the second I learned to flee.
It is about loyalty to the people above you and below you. It is about putting the good of the organization ahead of personal gain and personal glory. It is about honesty and good service to your customers. It is about setting a good example.
Our current president has declared himself the greatest holder of that office in history. There is a sermon in the New testament that warns against such self-glorification. More recently the poem “Ozymandias” by Shelley makes the point.
"I met a traveller from an antique land,
Who said: Two vast and trunkless legs of stone
Stand in the desert. . . . Near them, on the sand,
Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown,
And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,
Tell that its sculptor well those passions read
Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,
The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed;
And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away."
The question of “Medicare for all” (a more accurate title would be “Health Care for all”) is the subject of much discussion. The most sensible way to provide for this service would be to add a public option to the Affordable Care Act or Obama Care as it is frequently called.
That way everyone who is satisfied with their current plan can retain it but those not covered will have a chance to get covered.
The tax cut bill already passed served as a stimulus but this is at the price of increased national debt. If this mistake is not corrected the value of the dollar will drop rapidly. We cannot as a nation live of the national credit card without suffering a bad situation later on.
In addition to the unwise tax cut the current president seeks to get a second term by appealing to the worst forms of race prejudice. In plain language he promises to make America white again. He urges a group of four liberal women members of the House called “the squad” to return to the nations of their births" ignoring the fact that three of them are citizens by birth and the fourth person has has been granted citizenship through the usual process.
The party of Abraham Lincoln has fallen on hard times indeed.
On the Democratic side the debates continue to be of interest. Joe Biden continues to be the leader but not by much. Some of my favorites like Julián Castro and Amy Klobuchar just haven’t caught on. But this is early times.