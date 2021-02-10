Scanlan: Enough hypocrisy, blame, excuses — it’s time to start working together on solutions | COMMENTARY

I must have missed the memo. Maybe it went to my spam folder. All I know is that I am missing out on all the right-wing talking points. I don’t mean Jewish space lasers or satanic cannibals, I’m talking about the run-of-the-mill stuff that keeps getting repeated over and over until some people start to believe it.
Here’s one example — COVID relief money is being spent on Pakistani gender studies. Sounds outrageous ... if it were true. A quick Google search will reveal that the funds going to the United States Agency for International Development was a program designed “to improve women’s access to economic opportunities, increase girls’ access to education, improve maternal and child health, combat gender-based violence” (thank you Fox Business). The original bill was endorsed by Lindsey Graham and passed by the Republican Senate in 2018. The money had nothing to do with COVID relief, but what are a few loose facts among friends?
And what about this obsession with Hillary Clinton? Maybe a few college campuses were a little too indulgent with her supporters when she lost in 2016, but we accepted the results. Then there were her emails. How long did we hear about that? An FBI investigation concluded she was careless at worst, but don’t mention the multiple members of the Trump administration who did the same thing. Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Steve Bannon and many more used personal email accounts and WhatsApp to discuss highly sensitive national security matters. Many of these transactions were in direct violation of the Presidential Records Act. Presidential staff used personal messaging and emails to conduct official business so the records could easily be dumped. Documents and transcripts of meetings were destroyed, but it wasn’t Hillary, so I guess it is permissible.
More concerning is the radical right falsely comparing this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests to the attack on the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6. The BLM protests were sparked by multiple unarmed African Americans dying at the hands of police officers. Democratic leaders repeatedly condemned protests that turned violent. You wouldn’t know that within the rightist echo chamber. What you get are photos and quotes taken out of context, warped to make them appear like something they are not. Particularly offensive are the apologists for the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol. Maybe using an American flag to beat a police officer isn’t desecration in the eyes of rightists, but it is to the rest of us. Are smashing doors and windows, ransacking offices, and smearing feces in the Capitol all acceptable because the building is not “sacred”? Five people died that day and 140 police officers injured, but we shouldn’t hold anyone accountable because it’s time to move on for the sake of unity.
The hypocrisy is profound.
Our country is at a crossroads. The Republican party needs to grapple with the extremist fringe who embrace QAnon theories and the “Big Lie” of a stolen election. There are moderates with a conscience, but too many others would rather appeal to the Trump base than work for the good of the country. Similarly, Democrats must decide how to work with Republicans to rebuild our country after four years of chaos. Executive orders are temporary fixes. We need sweeping legislation which usually requires compromise. That may be a dirty word to those on the far left and far right, but that is how things get done.
President Biden understands how Washington works, and he has built a solid team of professionals who know how to do their jobs. Defeating the pandemic and rebuilding our economy are going to take cooperation from both sides of the aisle. Biden’s call for national unity are genuine. Maybe it is time we tone down the vitriol and rhetoric. Maybe it is time we try listening instead of accusing.
The local debate over schools reopening is the perfect microcosm of where we are today. Teachers are working harder than ever trying to balance hybrid and virtual learning. They are genuinely concerned for their safety without an adequate supply of vaccines available, yet they are accused of not wanting to work. A few angry parents who shout, “Open the damn schools!” get more attention than the quiet majority who have kept their children at home. Who is listening to them?
Instead of blaming others and making excuses, wouldn’t it be better if we worked together on solutions?
Tom Scanlan writes from Westminster. He is a former employee of CCPS who taught for 33 years. Reach him at trscanlan@gmail.com.
