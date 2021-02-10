Scanlan: Enough hypocrisy, blame, excuses — it’s time to start working together on solutions | COMMENTARY

More concerning is the radical right falsely comparing this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests to the attack on the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6. The BLM protests were sparked by multiple unarmed African Americans dying at the hands of police officers. Democratic leaders repeatedly condemned protests that turned violent. You wouldn’t know that within the rightist echo chamber. What you get are photos and quotes taken out of context, warped to make them appear like something they are not. Particularly offensive are the apologists for the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol. Maybe using an American flag to beat a police officer isn’t desecration in the eyes of rightists, but it is to the rest of us. Are smashing doors and windows, ransacking offices, and smearing feces in the Capitol all acceptable because the building is not “sacred”? Five people died that day and 140 police officers injured, but we shouldn’t hold anyone accountable because it’s time to move on for the sake of unity.