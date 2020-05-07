Community Voices (Reiff): This crisis calls on all of us to sacrifice; divided we fall

I do not like being confined in my house or wearing a face mask to go to the few essential businesses that are still open. I do not like the challenge of finding toilet paper. I miss going to my office and interacting with colleagues, I miss seeing my friends. I miss hugging them. I miss the emotional intimacy of sharing the same space, unencumbered by masks or social distancing.
These concerns pale in comparison to the distress of so many people who have lost their jobs. Without warning, their security and independence have been pulled out from under them. We see a shocking increase in folks relying on food banks and other services. Within months, as people are not able to come up with the money for rent or mortgages, a sharp increase in homelessness is inevitable.
I am really scared. The U.S. economy is in a freefall. It is highly unlikely that the economy will be rockin’ in July as Jared Kushner has predicted. It will not be rockin’ in December either. To paraphrase a real wartime leader, Winston Churchill, it will take blood, sweat, toil, and tears to overcome the human and economic toll of the Coronavirus pandemic. This crisis calls on all of us to sacrifice.
Many people question if the cure is not worse than the disease. They cite the small percentage of fatalities and believe we can accept these deaths as collateral damage. We have lost roughly 70,000 Americans, more than died in the Vietnam War. The numbers continue to rise. How much more collateral damage is needed to make human lives a priority?
However, I understand that regardless of the death toll in our country, frustration is erupting. Angry protesters are rallying to end the safe at home orders. Although about 80 percent of all Americans believe we need to continue to follow guidelines, 100 percent of us want to get out of our houses and back to normal. The different perceptions of how to handle the pandemic should not be dividing us. But they are.
I have no problems with differences of opinion or asserting our First Amendment rights. However, I do have a big problem when the right to free speech is used to divide us by foisting conspiracy theories, attacking the media, disparaging all Democrats, and encouraging dangerous behavior. The conspiracy theories range from a deliberate attack by the Chinese to a deliberate attack by Nancy Pelosi and company as payback for Trump’s acquittal. Some conspiracy theories take a different approach: There is no coronavirus. The lamestream media has made this up to foment a socialist coup. And many other conspiracy theories are even wackier.
Then, there are the personal attacks on Americans who are trying to do the right thing by following the advice of medical experts. The president recently asserted that the Democrats are enjoying sheltering in place. It’s a vacation. They are willing to allow the economy to tank just to make him look bad. And time and time again, the base goes to the most well-worn trope in the Trump playbook — the fake news of the leftist media, which cast false aspersions on the president and scare the public to do … to do what, I’m not sure, but it has to be something horrible, such as asking for testing.
Even more offensive is how these attacks, denials, and unsafe behavior are based largely in far right-politics. It has been no surprise to see protesters with Trump posters, MAGA hats, confederate flags and guns pointed at state capitals — the base fashion statement. When the president tweets “Liberate,” his minions tout their conspiracy theories, discredit the media, and blame their governors, including Governor Hogan, who is now referred to as “Fat Larry” by extremist Republicans (not Democrats).
Of course, Trump wants it both ways as he pivots from talking about staying safe at home to a rapid reopening of everything, sometimes in the same briefing. But his message is singular and clear to the base. He has used the pandemic to ramp up the divisiveness he has largely created to bolster his own political ambitions and to attack his “enemies.” He has threatened to withhold aid to states whose governors he doesn’t like. His political and personal agendas show a disdain for the health and safety of the citizens he purports to represent.
In times of crisis, most leaders work to unify the country. Their popularity soars. Despite his plunging popularity, this president continues deliberately to divide the country. A good leader would see the crisis as an opportunity to unite the country and celebrate our renewed appreciation of each other. A crisis is a terrible thing to waste. Unfortunately, Trump and his followers have wasted it.
