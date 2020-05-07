Community Voices (Reiff): This crisis calls on all of us to sacrifice; divided we fall

Then, there are the personal attacks on Americans who are trying to do the right thing by following the advice of medical experts. The president recently asserted that the Democrats are enjoying sheltering in place. It’s a vacation. They are willing to allow the economy to tank just to make him look bad. And time and time again, the base goes to the most well-worn trope in the Trump playbook — the fake news of the leftist media, which cast false aspersions on the president and scare the public to do … to do what, I’m not sure, but it has to be something horrible, such as asking for testing.