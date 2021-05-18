Wack: Here’s what’s really going on with Westminster’s fiber network project | GUEST COMMENTARY

During the negotiations with Ting, operating expenses were a relatively unknown quantity. Rather than haggle over numbers and assumptions neither side really had any basis for, we both decided to set aside operating expenses for the future, and focus instead on structuring rates to cover debt service, with reasonable assumptions about future growth to cover operating expenses. This compelled both parties to project break even on debt service at take rates that were far more conservative than Ting preferred, but optimistic from the city’s perspective.