Wack: Debunking COVID-19 myths and urging continued adherence to guidelines | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

“Herd immunity” is still not a viable strategy. Rather, it is a concession of failure. We have so many tools we haven’t used, or used effectively yet to combat this and keep businesses open and save jobs. People who talk about the economic costs of trying to contain the pandemic are themselves overlooking the costs of the death and disability from allowing the virus to spread unchecked. The economic suffering we currently endure is mostly a function of the incompetent response so far.